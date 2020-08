Dobnak (3-1) allowed one run on four hits and a walk Monday, striking out three and earning the win over Milwaukee.

Once again, the 25-year-old right-hander was terrific for Minnesota, earning his third consecutive win. Dobnak yielded an RBI double to Orlando Arcia in the second inning but held the Brewers quiet over the next few frames. He's allowed one run or fewer in all four of his starts this season. He'll carry a stellar 0.90 ERA into Sunday's home contest against the Royals.