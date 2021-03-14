Dobnak threw three scoreless innings with six strikeouts in Friday's spring start. He's thrown 5.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks this spring.

Dobnak has looked sharp so far, but it's very unlikely he'll win a spot in the rotation unless Matt Shoemaker or another starter is injured. He'll likely begin the season in a swingman role, but is still someone to keep in mind in deeper leagues given the strikeouts he's getting this spring and with an improved defense (ie. Andrelton Simmons at shortstop) behind the ground-ball pitcher.