Dobnak was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger strain Thursday, retroactive to June 21.

Dobnak was slated to start Friday's game against Cleveland, but he'll be unable to do so due to his finger issue. The right-hander will be eligible to return as early as July 1, but the severity of his injury isn't yet clear. The Twins haven't yet announced who could take Dobnak's place in the rotation, but right-hander Griffin Jax was recalled in a corresponding move, and Jax served as a starter for Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the year.