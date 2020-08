Dobnak has been pushed back to the starter for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins are expecting Game 1 to be interrupted by poor weather, so they are moving the bullpen game that they had planned for the nightcap up to the matinee. It's possible that weather will prevent both games from finishing, but Dobnak will start Game 2 if there is one.