Dobnak (finger) struck out two and allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks over two innings of relief in his rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A St. Paul.

Dobnak has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in his three appearances since shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A on Aug. 28, so the Twins are seemingly preparing him to make his return from the 60-day injured list as a multi-inning reliever. The right-hander struggled to find the strike zone (six walks) over his first two outings at Triple-A, but he did well to limit the free passes Sunday.