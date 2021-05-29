Dobnak (1-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on nine hits and a walk over six-plus innings as the Twins fell 8-3 to the Royals. He struck out three.

The soft-tossing right-hander blanked Kansas City over four innings, but Dobnak got tagged for three runs in the fifth before allowing the first batters in the seventh to reach base, all of whom came around to score after he'd gotten the hook. He's likely locked into a rotation spot while Kenta Maeda (groin) is sidelined, but Dobnak's 6.49 ERA and 19:6 K:BB through 26.1 innings this season and not encouraging.