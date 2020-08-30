Dobnak (5-2) allowed six runs on 12 hits and two walks while managing just one strikeout across 4.1 innings Saturday as he was handed his second loss of the season.

It was just one of those off-days for Dobnak as the Tiger hitters were making contact with everything he was throwing. Saturday's outing was the first time all season the young right-hander allowed more than two runs in a start and was just the second time he surrendered more than four hits. Dobnak is lined up to face the Tigers again Friday and will look to get back column once again.