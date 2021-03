Dobnak has made the major-league roster and will pitch out of the bullpen to begin the regular season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Dobnak had an impressive spring training for Minnesota, striking out 18 and walking none while allowing only one earned run across 13.2 frames. While he'll start the season as a reliever, Dobnak will likely be in line for the rotation when an opening occurs due to injury or poor performance.