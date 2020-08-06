Dobnak will remain in the Minnesota starting rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. "We'll be ready for pretty much anything, but I don't think there's any reason right now to think [Dobnak] is going to come out of the rotation any time in the near future," said Baldelli.

Dobnak has given up just one run in 15 innings in his first three starts. With both Rich Hill and Homer Bailey on the injured list (Jake Odorizzi is set to return from the IL on Saturday), Dobnak's spot in the rotation should be set for the next week or two. However, it sounds like Baldelli envisions keeping Dobnak in the rotation even when those injured starters are healthy.