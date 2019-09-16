Dobnak allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts across five innings in a no-decision against the Indians on Sunday.

The 24-year-old left with the lead, but the Indians came back to win this one, giving Dobnak another no-decision. In his seven appearances, he has yet to earn a win and has taken one loss. He has an impressive ERA, but a high WHIP, indicating perhaps he hasn't pitched as well as the ERA suggests. Dobnak has a 2.12 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 17 innings across three starts and four relief appearances this season.