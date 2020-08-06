Dobnak (2-1) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out one across six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates.

Dobnak failed to generate many strikeouts, and induced just four swinging strikes on 71 total pitches. Still, he was efficient and effective by minimizing hard contact, as 11 of his 18 outs came via the ground ball. With Rich Hill (shoulder) and Homer Bailey (biceps) sidelined, Dobnak should maintain a secure role in the rotation for the time being. He'll face a stiffer test in his next outing, currently projected for Monday at Milwaukee.