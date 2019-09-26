Dobnak (2-1) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and no walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

Dobnak allowed his only run in the first inning thanks to a two-out error by Jorge Polanco which kept the inning going. However, he pitched a near perfect five innings thereafter, with the only baserunner reaching on another error. Dobnak has made quite an impact since making his major-league debut on Aug. 9, racking up a 1.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 28.1 innings while serving as both an opener and traditional starter.