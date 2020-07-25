Dobnak will start Saturday's game at the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Dobnak will be called into action on short notice after Rich Hill was scratched from his scheduled start for an undisclosed reason. Dobnak was competing for the fifth starter role during spring training and summer camp, but Saturday's spot start signals that he could be a top fill-in option for the rotation if he performs well to begin the season. The 25-year-old made nine appearances (five starts) with the Twins last season, posting a 1.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 28.1 innings.