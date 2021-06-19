Dobnak will start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Pierre Noujaim of Fox 9 Minneapolis reports.
After working in long relief in his last appearance June 13, Dobnak will step back into the rotation as a replacement for Michael Pineda, who exited early in that same game due to forearm tightness. The Twins are hopeful that Pineda will only miss one turn through the rotation, so Dobnak could be headed back to the bullpen or to Triple-A St. Paul following Saturday's start. Since blanking Cleveland over six innings in a May 21 start, Dobnak has been blasted for 23 earned runs on 35 hits and six walks over 18.1 innings in his subsequent four outings.