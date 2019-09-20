Twins' Randy Dobnak: Starting Friday
Dobnak will start Friday's game against the Royals, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Dobnak's last start came Sunday against Cleveland, and he surrendered two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while fanning two over five innings of work. He owns a 2.12 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 12:3 K:BB over 17 innings frames this season in the majors.
