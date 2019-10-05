Play

Dobnak has been named the starter for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Dobnak's last start came against Detroit in the regular season, allowing one run (zero earned) on one hit while fanning six over six frames. He'll have his work cut out for him Saturday evening after his team fell behind in the series by losing Game 1.

