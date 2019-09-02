Dobnak is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

With Kyle Gibson on the IL with ulcerative colitis, Dobnak will get the ball for Tuesday's series opener against Boston. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen for the Twins this season, notching six strikeouts while allowing two unearned runs across eight innings. Dobnak pitched just one inning in his most recent appearance for Minnesota on Saturday, so it's unclear how deep into Tuesday's game he'll be allowed to pitch.

