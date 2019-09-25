Dobnak will start Wednesday's game against the Tigers on four days' rest, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins used Kyle Gibson out of the bullpen Tuesday and apparently moving Dobnak up a day in the rotation was the best option to cover Wednesday's start. He is coming off his best start of the year -- he held the Royals to one run while striking out five in 5.1 innings and getting the win. This will be his final appearance of the season.

