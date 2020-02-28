Dobnak gave up one run over three innings without a strikeout or walk in Thursday's spring training tie with Toronto.

Dobnak began last season as an unheralded prospect at High-A and finished the season starting a playoff game for the Twins. He's competing with Jhoulys Chacin, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe for the fifth starter role. He's looked solid in his first two spring outings (the other coming against the University of Minnesota). Dobnak doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.7 average mph) or dominant strikeout rate (19.5 K%), but has excellent control (4.2 BB%) and generates groundballs (52.9%).