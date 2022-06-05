site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Suffers setback
Dobnak suffered a setback with his finger over the last few weeks, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He was dealing with a right middle finger injury, and that injury dates back to the end of last season. Dobnak should be considered out indefinitely.
