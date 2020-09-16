Dobnak (6-4) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox.

Dobnak didn't allow any home runs, but faltered in the third inning. Four of the first five batters he faced reached base, resulting in three runs to crossing the plate. Dobnak allowed two or fewer runners to score in each of his six outings, but has surrendered 17 earned runs across 21.1 frames in his last five efforts. He'll look to get things back on track in his next outing, projected to come Tuesday against Detroit.