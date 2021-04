Dobnak (0-1) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Brewers, allowing the game-winning run and one hit before even recording an out.

Dobnak threw his three pitches for strikes, but he still gave up the game-winning run on a fielder's choice that allowed Lorenzo Cain to cross home plate. It wasn't the start of the season Dobnak imagined -- he recently signed a five-year extension with the Twins and posted a 4.05 ERA in 46.2 innings (10 starts) during the shortened 2020 campaign.