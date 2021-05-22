Dobnak (1-3) earned the win Friday over Cleveland after tossing six scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two walks while fanning five.

Dobnak had pitched exclusively out of the bullpen before Friday, as he was recalled from the franchise's minor-league system to start in this one but didn't disappoint -- this was his first quality start of the campaign. Dobnak still owns a 5.75 ERA, but he seems to be trending in the right direction following this impressive performance. He's scheduled to make his next start next week at home against the Orioles.