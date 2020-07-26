Dobnak (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the White Sox after allowing one run on three hits and two walks over four innings. He recorded three strikeouts.

The 25-year-old was called upon for the spot start with Rich Hill (undisclosed), and he delivered a strong performance before the bullpen fell apart and gave up nine runs. Dobnak should operate out of the bullpen this season but may see occasional spot starts after posting a 1.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 28.1 innings (nine appearances) last season.