Twins' Randy Dobnak: Was on pace to win rotation spot
Dobnak had been building momentum as the favorite to win the fifth starter's spot prior spring training getting put on hold, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Prior to the shutdown, Dobnak had been battling Jhoulys Chacin and had been the better pitcher, logging a 2.70 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and six strikeouts in 10 innings across three spring outings. However, if the delay stretches into late June or early July, Rich Hill (elbow) could be healthy enough to take the fifth starter's job from Dobnak. Regardless, the 25-year-old rookie impressed everyone in camp and could have a bright future with Minnesota, even if he does not spend all of 2020 in the big-league rotation.
