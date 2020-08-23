Dobnak (5-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings in a 7-2 victory over the Royals. He struck out two.

Kansas City had runners on base in every inning against Dobnak, but the right-hander escaped taking any damage until the fifth thanks to three double plays turned behind him. He's now won five straight outings, and while there's a wide disparity between his 1.78 ERA and 4.07 FIP, in a shortened season regression isn't guaranteed. Dobnak will look to keep coaxing weak contact out of the opposition in his next start Thursday in Detroit.