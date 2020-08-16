Dobnak (4-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk across 5.1 innings pitched. He struck out three.

After allowing solo homers in each of the first two innings, Dobnak settled in nicely and did not allow another run for the rest of his outing. The right-hander has now won each of his last four outings as he continues to be a pleasant surprise for a Minnesota rotation that has been burdened by injuries to Rich Hill (shoulder) and Homer Bailey (biceps). Dobnak will look to stay on a roll when he faces Kansas City once again next week.