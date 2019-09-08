Dobnak (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over two innings Sunday, striking out one batter and taking the loss against Cleveland.

Dobnak hadn't allowed an earned run in his first nine innings at the MLB level before Sunday's loss. Both runs scored on a second-inning single by Franmil Reyes. The 24-year-old rookie could get another chance as the opener next weekend.

