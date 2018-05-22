Twins' Randy LeBlanc: On DL with arm injury

LeBlanc has been placed on the 7-day DL at Double-A Chattanooga with a forearm injury (flexor mass strain), Twins Daily reports.

He left his start Sunday in the fourth inning with the issue. He had a strong start to the season with a 2.17 ERA and 7.3 K/9 (which was up from 5.6 K/9 at Double-A in 2017).