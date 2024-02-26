The Twins acquired Doncon, outfielder Manuel Margot and cash from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for infielder Noah Miller, John Bonnes of TwinsDaily.com reports.

Margot is the headliner in the deal from the Twins' side, but the 21-year-old Doncon at least represents an interesting throw-in piece. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2021, Doncon completed his first year of full-season ball in 2023, slashing .215/.283/.368 with 14 home runs and three steals in 473 plate appearances for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga while making 20-plus starts at shortstop, second base and third base. He managed an underwhelming 76 wRC+, though he was two years younger than the California League average.