Hill is battling both fatigue and mid-back soreness, which explains why he won't start any of the Twins' next four games, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Hill will get an extended rest following his first start of the season, which should help the frequently-injured veteran stay healthy down the stretch after he spent much of the year recovering from elbow surgery. It's certainly positive news that he isn't dealing with any arm-related issues, and the back and fatigue problems don't appear to be particularly worrisome, as he was able to play catch Monday. It remains unclear when he'll next take the mound, however.