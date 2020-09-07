Hill allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings Sunday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Hill allowed a run in each of the first two innings, but settled in from there to hold the Tigers scoreless in his last three frames. He generated only five swinging strikes, but still managed to rack up five punchouts on the strength of 19 called strikes on a total of 77 pitches. Hill has worked five innings in three of his five starts this season, and now has given up more than two runs on only one occasion. He's currently projected to draw his next start Sunday against Cleveland.