Hill allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Sunday.

The lefty got the better of Sonny Gray in what was potentially the 40-year-old's final MLB start, as the Twins are going with Michael Pineda as their No. 3 starter in the postseason. However, the bullpen couldn't hold the lead Sunday and thus the Twins were stuck with their first series loss at Target Field this season. Hill closes out the 2020 regular season with a 2-2 record, 3.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB in 38.2 innings around a stint on the IL with shoulder trouble.