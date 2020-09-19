Hill (2-2) was charged with the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing just one run on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across seven innings.

Hill got off to a tough first inning but managed to only allow one run to score on an RBI single by Willson Contreras. The southpaw blanked Chicago the rest of the way during his longest outing of the season, but unfortunately, the lone run he surrendered was enough to land him the loss. Hill, who was coming off a season-high seven strikeouts, has now allowed only five runs across his last 17 innings -- striking out 17 and walking only four during that span. The 40-year-old will take the mound next Wednesday against Detroit.