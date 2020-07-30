Hill (1-0) earned the win against St. Louis on Wednesday, completing five scoreless innings and allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two.

Hill was efficient in his five frames, throwing 41 of 68 pitches for strikes and limiting the Cardinals to a pair of singles and a walk. He racked up only two strikeouts, but fantasy managers who drafted Hill with the hope that he will thrive with his new team have to be pleased with his opening performance. The southpaw has averaged over a punchout per inning every season since 2011, so there's good reason to expect increased strikeouts moving forward. Hill's next scheduled start will come on the road against Pittsburgh on Monday.