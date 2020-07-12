Hill threw the equivalent of 5.1 scoreless innings on only 60 pitches in Saturday's scrimmage, MLB.com reports. "We actually had to extend his outing a little bit out there because he was so efficient," manager Rocco Baldelli said

Hill had elbow surgery in October wasn't expected to be ready until June or July, so summer camp represents his first return to full speed action. So far the reports in summer camp have been glowing, as he looks set not only to begin the season in the rotation but could be in top form.