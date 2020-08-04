Hill was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with shoulder fatigue, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He will be able to return early next week. Manager Rocco Baldelli said that because the roster size drops from 30 to 28 players soon, the team wanted to make this move now to maintain its pitching depth, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. He will continue to throw while on the IL, but he would not have been ready to make a start during this weekend's series in Kansas City. With Jake Odorizzi (back) joining the rotation this weekend, he can slot in for Hill's turn and Lewis Thorpe could conceivably make one more start before potentially being replaced by Hill next week.