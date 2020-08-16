Hill (shoulder) is a candidate to return from the 10-day injured list to start at some point during the Twins' three-game home series with the Brewers, which begins Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Hill is lobbying to return to the rotation after telling the Twins' staff that his sore left shoulder responded well to the 60-pitch simulated game he completed Friday at the organization's alternate training site in St. Paul. The Twins likely wouldn't be inclined to bring Hill back from the IL on less than four days' rest, so Wednesday or Thursday are probably more realistic target dates for his return to the rotation than Tuesday. While Hill and Homer Bailey (biceps) have both been on the shelf, the Twins haven't appointed a new pitcher to the rotation, instead opting for bullpen games when a fifth starter has been needed.