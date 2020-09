Hill didn't factor into the decision in Monday's contest between the Twins and the White Sox. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while fanning two across 3.1 innings.

Hill is yet to pitch past the fifth inning this season, and the results haven't been encouraging -- he has registered more walks than strikeouts in two of his last three outings. He owns a 10:10 K:BB and 1.44 WHIP in 16 innings across four starts.