Twins' Rich Hill: Remains on track for June return

Hill (elbow) is continuing his rehab at home while baseball remains shut down and is still on track to pitch in June, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Depending on when play is able to resume, it's possible Hill won't wind up missing any games due to his offseason elbow surgery. He's expected to be able to maintain a similar rehab schedule from home, so his timeline won't be significantly impacted.

