Twins' Rich Hill: Remains on track for June return
Hill (elbow) is continuing his rehab at home while baseball remains shut down and is still on track to pitch in June, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Depending on when play is able to resume, it's possible Hill won't wind up missing any games due to his offseason elbow surgery. He's expected to be able to maintain a similar rehab schedule from home, so his timeline won't be significantly impacted.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.