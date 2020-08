Hill (shoulder) returned to the team Friday and is going through his throwing progression, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hill has been sidelined since Monday with shoulder fatigue, but he appears to be on the right track toward a return as he was able to throw for the first time Friday. A timeline for the southpaw's return to game action hasn't been announced, but he could presumably return sometime next week if all goes well with his throwing plan.