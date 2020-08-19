The Twins activated Hill (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and will have him start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hill ended up missing three turns through the Minnesota rotation due to left shoulder fatigue, but the Twins will give him the green light to return after he checked out fine during a 60-pitch bullpen session over the weekend. The southpaw's only start this season came back on July 29, when he rolled to a win over the Cardinals while tossing five scoreless frames.