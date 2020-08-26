Hill hurled five innings against Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Hill was shaky in the first inning, giving up a run on a trio of singles and a pair of stolen bases. However, he turned things around thereafter, holding Cleveland scoreless on a pair of walks and a single over the next four frames. The southpaw ended his outing on a high note, striking out the side in the fifth inning before he was lifted. Hill threw 78 pitches in the performance, a positive sign after he tossed only 53 his last time out. The 40-year-old is still working his way back from an early-season bout of shoulder fatigue, but he could be given a longer leash moving forward if he feels good the next few days. He is next scheduled to pitch Sunday in a road contest against Detroit.