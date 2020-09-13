Hill (2-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across five earnings to earn the win Saturday against Cleveland.

Hill held Cleveland scoreless in four of the five innings he pitched, the only blemish coming in the fourth frame. He struck out a season-best seven batters, while working five innings for his second consecutive start. Hill's results were a bit uneven early on, but he has now allowed only four earned runs across his last 10 innings -- striking out 12 and walking only two. He'll look to keep things going his next turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Friday at the Cubs.