Twins' Rich Hill: Signs with Twins
Hill (elbow) signed with the Twins on Tuesday.
Hill will make $3 million on a one-year deal, with the potential for an additional $9.5 million in performance bonuses, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. The veteran lefty, who will turn 40 prior to Opening Day, underwent elbow surgery in late October and won't be ready to pitch until June or July, but the Twins have good reason to believe that he'll be a valuable member of the rotation down the stretch. While he hasn't made more than 25 starts in a season since 2007, his performances have remained quite strong, as he finished the 2019 campaign with a 2.45 ERA and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate in 13 starts for the Dodgers.
