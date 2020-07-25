Hill (undisclosed) is doing well and is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hill was scratched from Saturday's start for an undisclosed reason, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that the move was made to give the 40-year-old a few extra days of rest. The Twins initially planned to start Hill in the fifth game, and Baldelli determined that it was best to keep him on the team's initial schedule rather than rushing him out for the second game of the year. Hill recorded a 2.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 13 starts with the Dodgers as he battled various injuries.