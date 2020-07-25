site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Rich Hill: Start pushed back
By
RotoWire Staff
Hill will not make his scheduled start Saturday and his Twins debut has been pushed back, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Randy Dobnak will start Saturday against the White Sox.
No reason was given for the change, but it would seem likely to be an injury due to the sudden change.
