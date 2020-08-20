Hill (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.

Shoulder fatigue pushed Hill to the injured list after one start. The Twins were hoping he could give them some length despite the missed time. "We're hoping he goes out and pitches like he normally would and gets us into the middle of the game," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune before the game, "and hopefully we can win the game because he's pitched well and gotten us to that point." As it turned out, Hill couldn't get out of the third and was pulled after 53 pitches, although there has been no mention of a setback with the shoulder. The lefty lines up for road starts in Cleveland and Detroit next week.