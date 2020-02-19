Twins' Rich Hill: Taking part in fielding drills
Hill (elbow) appeared to be a full participant in fielding drills during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Hill is recovering from October surgery for his left elbow and is slated to open the season on the injured list, but he'll still be able to do most non-pitching drills this spring while he advances slowly through his throwing program. Park relayed last week that Hill has been able to play catch off flat ground, and the southpaw plans to progress to long toss in the outfield in the next week or so. Hill thinks he'll be ready to begin a month-long rehab assignment in May before making his Twins debut at some point in early June.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...