Play

Twins' Rich Hill: Taking part in fielding drills

Hill (elbow) appeared to be a full participant in fielding drills during Wednesday's full-squad workout, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Hill is recovering from October surgery for his left elbow and is slated to open the season on the injured list, but he'll still be able to do most non-pitching drills this spring while he advances slowly through his throwing program. Park relayed last week that Hill has been able to play catch off flat ground, and the southpaw plans to progress to long toss in the outfield in the next week or so. Hill thinks he'll be ready to begin a month-long rehab assignment in May before making his Twins debut at some point in early June.

More News
Our Latest Stories