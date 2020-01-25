Play

Twins' Rich Hill: To begin baseball activities soon

Hill (elbow) is expected to begin baseball activities within the next week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Hill underwent surgery on his left elbow in October, and he's not expected to be cleared for game action until either June or July. Per Park, the 40-year-old southpaw is aiming for a return in early-June if all goes according to plan.

